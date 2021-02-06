Kaizer Chiefs have promoted another development product‚ midfielder Sabelo Radebe‚ to their first team and coach Gavin Hunt has said he has high hopes for the 21-year-old.

Hunt said he might even give Radebe‚ nicknamed “Bibo”‚ and who turned 21 on Wednesday‚ a taste of first team football when Chiefs meet GladAfrica Championship outfit Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The coach said he decided the young midfielder deserved promotion from Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge reserve team having watched him in just one game.

“I brought him up last week from the Diski. I saw him play once and I said‚ ‘He’s got to come to the first team’‚” Hunt said.

“I played him this week in a little friendly game. I’m going to register him and he might be in the team for the weekend.