Al Ahly will aim to “have fun” against Bayern Munich in their Fifa Club World Cup semifinal on Monday‚ said Red Devils coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who downplayed his team’s chances but admitted that a win could be life-changing to the Egyptian giants.

Ahly beat host club Al-Duhail of Qatar 1-0 at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan in Thursday night’s second-round encounter to set up a tasty semifinal on Monday between the African champions and star-studded European champions Bayern.

In the build-up to Fifa’s premier club showpiece Mosimane has consistently aimed to downplay Ahly’s chances should they progress to meeting Bayern‚ amidst high expectations from Ahly’s fanatical supporter base.

He admitted in his post-match press conference on Thursday night that stunning upsets “do happen” in football‚ and pointed out that all the pressure is on the great German club‚ though continued to downplay the match-up as essentially a mismatch.

“Bayern Munich‚ we should have fun I think. We have nothing to lose but everything to gain. Imagine we win that match – our lives will turn around‚” Mosimane chuckled.

“They’re champions – they’ve won their league‚ their cup‚ they’ve won the [Uefa] Champions League. What else have they not won?