Mandela's inspirational words ahead of the tournament that Bafana were playing for the entire country lifted South Africa on the path to the final. He paid the team an unscheduled visit on morning of the last game at their Sunnyside Park Hotel base.

“We were in our rooms‚ some of the boys were playing table tennis‚ some sitting playing cards – and we just saw an entourage of cars‚” Khumalo told TimesLIVE.

“That was Madiba. Because it was almost pre-match team talk time. And [team manager] Glyn Binkin just came rushing in and said‚ ‘Guys‚ the president’.

“You can imagine‚ the hotel was packed‚ and he walked in and Clive received him and we went to the team talk room. He [Mandela] spoke first‚ so he could go and we could do the team tactics with the different coaches.

“And he reminded us again that we had ‘to remember that this is for the nation’‚ ‘this will be the last hurdle’‚ ‘we haven’t disappointed’ and he ‘knows we are going to make him proud and South Africans proud’.

“And also that this was how he‚ as a president‚ could be able in the international arena to say that the very same South Africa that they think‚ ‘there’s too much crime’‚ where so many things were negative‚ was the same country that lifted the best trophy in Africa. So that would have given him power‚ ammunition to challenge the world.

“So [before that] we didn’t know that through the game‚ politically we are easing certain things. But when he articulated some of the things‚ I even said to Shoes [Moshoeu]‚ ‘Wow‚ does it have to go this far?’