Da Gama inspires TS Galaxy – Macuphu

Mxolisi Macuphu feels TS Galaxy's recent good run has to do with the confidence new coach Owen da Gama has brought to the club.

Before Da Gama took over, Galaxy were at the bottom of the DStv Premiership with only a single victory. But he has now helped them to register two wins, a draw and a defeat in four matches he has been in charge of.

Macuphu is impressed with the amount of work Da Gama has done since he replaced Dan Malesela early this year. “The difference is he has instilled that belief in the players that we are a good team and we deserve more,” Macuphu told the club's media department yesterday.

“The team chemistry is always important. We are still going to get more out of him. Da Gama is an experienced coach. It feels great to win games again. I must say winning always takes the team to greater heights. The confidence is there, and the lads have been doing well in the past few games. I just hope and pray that we continue with our form.”

The 31-year-old has also set his sights on scoring 10 goals this season. He has already netted four goals while creating two assists and is pleased with his performance. “As a striker, you always get judged by the number of goals you score, but for me, it takes a special individual and a special coach to say okay, my striker is not scoring, but what amount of contribution are you putting in for the team,” Macuphu said.

“Are you assisting in goals? Are you influential going forward? For me, as an experienced player, sometimes you will be out of form, and it is a mental strength that keeps me going. I feel that if your mental strength is strong enough, you will always come up tops. You always have pressure as a footballer, but it is how you deal with it [that matters].

“I've scored four goals this season, and I have assisted in a few. My target was to net 10. Anything above that will be a bonus. If we can help the team survive relegation this season, I think next campaign we will be a much stronger team.”

The Rockets will look to continue with their good run when they host TS Sporting in the Nedbank Cup first round at Ellis Park on Saturday (3pm).