Sundowns set to convert defender Rushine de Reuck into a central midfielder

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck is set to be converted into a central midfielder in a bid to develop his multi-functional abilities.

The 25-year-old De Reuck‚ who was signed from Maritzburg United‚ is a natural centre-half but coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes he has the qualities to develop into a good defensive midfielder.

He will follow in the footsteps of Rivaldo Coetzee,who has excelled alongside Andile Jali and captain Hlompho Kekana in the heart of the Sundowns midfield after he was converted from a defender by former coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Defensively we know what he is capable of and technically he is one of the best in the country for me‚ but in my mind I think he will also play as a very good number six‚” said Mngqithi.

“I have spoken to him about it because one wants to have a player who will have multi-functional abilities.