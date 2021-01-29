AmaZulu coach McCarthy: Stellenbosch ‘were phenomenal against Chiefs’
AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy wants to build on his team’s three-match unbeaten run by beating a struggling Stellenbosch FC at Kings Park in Durban on Friday night.
But McCarthy is fully aware that Stellenbosch could be aiming for exactly the same as the two clubs have collected the same number of points (13) after playing the same number of games (13).
“It’s going to be a very tough game if you look at the game they played against [Kaizer] Chiefs [0-0 at the weekend]‚” said McCarthy of the team coached by former AmaZulu mentor Steve Barker.
“They were phenomenal [against Chiefs]‚ they were very good. They pressed and they’re very tough opponents.
“But I think we’ve also established ourselves despite playing a lot of games in such a short space of time.
“The players have had to know each other better in what we’re trying to do. Obviously if we can be clinical in front of goal [Stellenbosh will improve] … because that’s our biggest threat.
“We do play good football and we don’t seem to struggle against most teams because of the way we play‚ but scoring goals has become a little bit of an issue.
“I’m not picking games but we always give points away or pick up one point.
“But hopefully with the Baroka win [2-0 at the weekend]‚ it will give just a little bit of motivation and extra dimension we were looking for to just go forward and win.”
AmaZulu had played two draws against Maritzburg United (0-0) and SuperSport United (1-1) before goals by Bongi Ntuli and Siphelele Magubane gave McCarthy his first victory as Usuthu coach against Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. More importantly it was the club’s first victory in six league matches they have played away this season.
Barker will be hoping his side add to their three victories this year after a morale-boosting draw at home against what was an in-form Chiefs last weekend.
PSL this weekend -
Friday:
- AmaZulu v Stellenbosch (Kings Park‚ 5pm)
Saturday:
- Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs (Orlando Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
- SuperSport United v Swallows FC (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 5pm)
- Bloemfontein Celtic v Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium‚5pm)
- Lamontville Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium‚ 5pm)
- Black Leopards v TS Galaxy (Thohoyandou Stadium‚ 5pm)
Sunday:
- Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United (Loftus Versfeld Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
- Baroka FC v Cape Town City (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)