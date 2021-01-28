Car accident sidelines Swallows coach

Back-to-back DStv Premiership coach of the month Brandon Truter survived a scare when he got involved in a car accident yesterday.

The Swallows mentor told Sowetan the accident happened on his way to work, and the doctors booked him off. That means his technical team handled the training session yesterday.

Truter said the doctors were monitoring his condition and were optimistic that he would be on the bench in their next match. His accident, ironically, happened on the day the team were returning to training after the players were given two days off.

Swallows will play against SuperSport United in a top-of-the-table clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday at 5pm.

Truter will face his former roommate of seven months, Kaitano Tembo, in one of the pick of the weekend matches. "I'm booked off work. I had an accident on my way to work. It affected my muscles, neck and upper body. I am taking medication, and the doctors are monitory me. I feel like the day is dragging forever as I want to get back to training. I am still waiting for feedback from the doctors as to when I should return to work. We are following all the medical orders," said Truter, who was rested at his home yesterday.

The Soweto giants are unbeaten in the top flight division after 13 matches. They were tied on 27 points with Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport before yesterday's game involving Sundowns and Black Leopards.

Truter did not want to elaborate more on his accident and preferred to talk about football.

But he is worried that they will miss their leading goal-scorer with nine goals, Ruzaigh Gamildien, due to injury. Former SuperSport striker Kagiso Malinga will lead the line in the absence of Gamildien.

"Gamildien's absence is a huge loss. Malinga will fill his boots upfront. He was deemed surplus to requirements at his former team, and he has a point to prove," Truter explained.

Truter and Tembo have been in contact since their days as roommates during their coaching courses in 2012. But they will be on opposing ends as both want to win the game.

"We kept in touch and discussed everything from football to personal matters. We had a great time, and we know each other's coaching philosophy. But our philosophies differ as we do not like the same things on the pitch," Truter said.