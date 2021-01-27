Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his side's 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, drilling in off the post, before tempers became frayed in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, who played together at Manchester United, locked heads and exchanged words at the end of the first half, before the pair had to be restrained as the players left the pitch for the interval.

The referee cautioned both before giving Ibrahimovic another yellow card and a red in the second half for a foul on Aleksandar Kolarov -- the first time the Swede has been sent off in Europe since being dismissed while playing for Paris St Germain at Chelsea in March 2015.

"He (Ibrahimovic) apologised like the great champion he is," Pioli said. "He got a bit caught up in the desire to help the team.