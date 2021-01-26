Seema in charge as Leopards prepare for Downs

With his side flirting with relegation , Black Leopards boss David Thidiela wasted little time as he engaged the coaching team to discuss their mandate yesterday.

The Limpopo-based outfit relieved coach Dylan Kerr of his duties yesterday following two successive defeats. Assistant coach Lehlohonolo Seema, Morgan Shivambu, and goalkeeper coach Sam Banda took over the coaching reins.

An insider told Sowetan yesterday that the pair will report to Seema as they look for ways to get out of the relegation zone. “The chairman held talks with them and he believes that Seema can help them to survive the chop. Their mandate is to help the team to retain its PSL status,” said the insider.

Seema said he would not talk until he had met with the chairman of the club. The trio face an acid test against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

Belgian mentor Patrick Aussems was the first Leopards coach to be fired three games into the season. The highly recommended Belgian left Lidoda Duvha without winning a game in November.

Kerr replaced him for a second spell at the Vhembe club. Kerr refused to shed light on his departure but said he would accept new offers. “I don't want to say anything about leaving Leopards. I have closed that chapter of my life. I will take a break and reflect on myself. But I am ready to accept new offers. I will watch matches on TV and wait for another job offer. It is time to move on and focus on the next chapter.”