Riekerink aglow with joy as Citizens humble Arrows

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink has praised his charges after they overturned a deficit to beat Golden Arrows 4-2 in the DStv Premiership at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Goals by Craig Martin, Taariq Fielies, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Fagrie Lakay handed the Citizens all three points and moved them fourth on the table. Velemseni Ndwandwe and Knox Mutizwa scored for Arrows.

“I’m happy with the result. We scored the first goal, and then we conceded two, and they had to bounce back,” Riekerink told the club media department after the match.

“I think that’s the quality we showed, not to go down or whatever. Finally, we won 4-2. But in the game, I think we started very well. The first 20 minutes we dominated the game. We scored the goal, and we had some opportunity, and after that, I think we gave it away.

“First half, I think the compliment must go to Arrows. They have a good team. They scored the two goals which were from set-pieces.

“After that, we bounced back, and I think we made great efforts. I’m very proud. I think the boys did a fantastic job.”

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi said his side deserved to lose as they made several errors against City and gave the match away. The defeat was Arrows' first this season.

“I don’t think it was one of our best matches. Maybe the result is a reflection of what transpired on the match,” Ncikazi told Arrows media department after the match.

“Bad start from our team. We grew on with the match. Cape Town City scored, but I don’t think we were in the game until the point where they scored.

“We then came back and made it 1-1. I think we gained confidence after that. We went into halftime, we came back stronger and took the lead. After that, I think we pushed the line a bit back, especially a team playing like Cape Town City, you will get punished.

“We made a lot of errors defensively, and we got punished. Conceding four goals in one match, maybe we didn’t deserve to win today, but I’m still proud of the boys."