The confidence at promoted Swallows FC is so sky-high that‚ following his team’s dramatic 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday‚ Birds coach Brandon Truter even took a dig at his opposition's co-coaching trinity.

Sundowns appeared to have done enough in oppressive heat at Lucas Moripe Stadium to see off the Birds when‚ with the final kick Kagiso Malinga’s free-kick was parried by goalkeeper Denis Onyango into the path of fellow substitute Musa Nyatama‚ who headed in a 97th-minute equaliser.

Kermit Erasmus had put Downs ahead in the 40th minute.

Nyatama’s strike preserved the Birds’ unbeaten start to life back on the top-flight‚ with the same record as back-to-back defending champions Sundowns of won seven and drawn six‚ with the Brazilians top of the log on goal difference (+14 to +9).