Swallows mentor Truter takes a dig at Sundowns' co-coaching trinity: 'They have three coaches there'
The confidence at promoted Swallows FC is so sky-high that‚ following his team’s dramatic 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday‚ Birds coach Brandon Truter even took a dig at his opposition's co-coaching trinity.
Sundowns appeared to have done enough in oppressive heat at Lucas Moripe Stadium to see off the Birds when‚ with the final kick Kagiso Malinga’s free-kick was parried by goalkeeper Denis Onyango into the path of fellow substitute Musa Nyatama‚ who headed in a 97th-minute equaliser.
Kermit Erasmus had put Downs ahead in the 40th minute.
Nyatama’s strike preserved the Birds’ unbeaten start to life back on the top-flight‚ with the same record as back-to-back defending champions Sundowns of won seven and drawn six‚ with the Brazilians top of the log on goal difference (+14 to +9).
“They have 3 coaches there. I saw one coaching putting tactics up all over social media wanting other coaches to get involved. They probably need more on the bench.”— Dabane (@Mkhu28) January 24, 2021
Sir Brandon Truter.
Put differently “Having lost Pitso is a big loss for Sundowns from a technical perspective” pic.twitter.com/MoZSJDGWdj
Truter‚ in his post-match comments‚ took a dig at Sundowns’ “three coaches” – Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena.
Asked about being a rare team travelling to Lucas Moripe and matching Downs‚ he responded: “Ja‚ but it’s us as well – our tactical structure is different to other teams.
“They have three coaches there. I saw the one coach putting our tactics all over social media‚ trying to get other coaches involved.
“So they needed maybe more on the bench than the three of them.
“They couldn’t cope with us at the end. Once we refreshed in the second half they couldn’t stop us getting into the spaces we wanted to play in.
“They couldn’t stop us‚ they brought on attackers to come and defend deep. And ja‚ the pressure in the end paid off.”
It was not clear which of Downs’ coaches Truter was directly referring to‚ but it seems to have been Mokwena‚ who has the highest social media profile of the three and often breaks down opposition teams’ tactics ahead of games.
EXCLUSIVE: @coach_rulani & Brandon Truter were classmates as they acquired their coaching badges. Catch @Masandawana vs @Moroka_Swallows LIVE on @Official_SABC1 & @SABCPortal Radio stations at 3PM tomorrow! #WeLoveItHere pic.twitter.com/c0skdkp9Lp— SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) January 22, 2021
Interestingly Mokwena had revealed before the game he is quite chummy with Truter‚ having been classmates in coaching courses.
Sundowns dominated chances in the first half‚ then appeared to shut the game down enough for a win in the second‚ but conceded two minutes past referee Luxolo Badi’s added time.
Truter said his team’s sluggishness in the opening half could largely be put down to having a day less rest coming into the game than their opposition.
Sundowns drew 0-0 at home to Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday‚ and Swallows drew 1-1 at home to Chippa United on Wednesday.
Truter said even with Downs dominating the first 45 minutes‚ his side had chances before Erasmus’s opener.
“I think we were really tired. We can’t run away from that – it’s a fact‚” he said. “They had an extra day to rest‚ and it counted.
“But in the tiredness we could have gone 1-0 up with Fawaaz Basadien [a penalty appeal turned down].
EXCLUSIVE: @coach_rulani of @Masandawana gives us a detailed opposition analysis for their weekend encounter against @Moroka_Swallows.#WeLoveItHere pic.twitter.com/xTuoDpRZCE— SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) January 22, 2021
"The foul that wasn’t given on [Ruzaigh] Gamildien [leading to Sundowns’ goal] and it was a forward pass and my defenders had Erasmus in an offside position there. So I’m not too sure.
“But they have the money to ... this is the best frontline in South Africa‚ so when you give chances away like that you will get punished.
“But with us‚ if we weren’t tired like we were I think we would have had a better first half.
"Normally Gamildien buries those chances‚ but with fatigue the decision-making and technique goes out the window.
“So on a better day‚ with extra rest‚ it would have been a different scoreline.
“But ja‚ the second half was much better compared to the Chippa game. The second half the boys gave it their all.
"They played for one another‚ the badge and the club as well. The character‚ the winning mentality – we fought until the end.”
Swallows can have some rest – Truter will give his players two days off – in the coming week as their next fixture is against SuperSport United‚ also at Lucas Moripe‚ on Saturday.