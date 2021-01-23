Orlando Pirates put together a more disciplined‚ effective performance to notch a second win from their last six matches‚ clinically if unspectacularly dispatching of Maritzburg United 1-0 in Saturday's DStv Premiership match-up.

Deon Hotto's 40th-minute strike separated the teams.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer had complained of injury havoc to his strikers resulting in him of having to rush Gabadinho Mhango back with a niggle as a substitute in Wednesday's 0-0 home draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Sure enough‚ the Malawian did not make Bucs' match 20 on Saturday‚ and Zinnbauer had Vincent Pule partnering Thembinkosi Lorch up-front. Zinnbauer gave a promising debut to fresh-faced 18-year-old youth product Azola Tshobeni in his midfield.

Zinnbauer‚ seeking answers to a run of two defeats‚ two draws and just one win‚ had Pirates‚ like United‚ laid out in a 3-5-2. Unlike the defence-minded hosts‚ wingbacks Hotto and Bongani Sam were deployed to press forward.