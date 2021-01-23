Soccer

Hoped he had left behind a vision for the club to build on

Benitez leaves Chinese side Dalian citing difficulties due to Covid-19

By Reuters - 23 January 2021 - 15:45
Rafael Benitez
Rafael Benitez
Image: PETER NICHOLLS

Rafa Benitez has left Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro, with the Spaniard saying on Saturday that the Covid-19 pandemic was a factor in his decision.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid head coach was hired on a lucrative contract worth a reported 12 mln pounds (R242,47 mln) per year after he left Newcastle United in 2019.

"Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects. From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching Dalian," Benitez said in a statement.

"The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision."

Dalian failed to qualify for the Super League's Championship stage last season, which was affected by the pandemic, finishing seventh in their eight-team group. But they secured their top flight status in the relegation playoffs.

Benitez said he hoped he had left behind a vision for the club to build on.

"I'm convinced we have left a structure and a methodology that will allow the project to go ahead successfully," the 60-year-old said.

"The first team has been rejuvenated and the foundations have been laid for the future, from the grassroots schools to the top." ($1 = 0.7308 pounds)

Apply for jobs elsewhere, Pitso tells SA coaches

Al Ahly tactician Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane has a burning desire to see more SA coaches seeking jobs across the continent.
Sport
2 days ago

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane recovers from Covid-19

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has been cleared of Covid-19‚ and can resume coaching the Cairo giants after testing positive just less than two weeks ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X