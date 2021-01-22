Prince revives career at Sekhukhune

“Sekhukhune United is my ticket to return to the Premiership.’’

These are the words of nomadic striker Prince Nxumalo. The 30-year-old marksman reckons he has unfinished business in the top flight, promising he’ll do everything in his power to inspire Sekhukhune to promotion.

“I didn’t set a goal target tally but I just want to score more goals to make sure I propel the team to promotion. Sekhukhune is my ticket to return to the Premiership. I think I belong to the PSL. I am still hungry to score goals in the big league ... I am not done yet. I am here to fight with all I have to make sure we play in the PSL next season,’’ Nxumalo told Sowetan.

The former SuperSport United, Golden Arrows, Bidvest Wits and Baroka striker joined Babina Noko as a free-agent at the start of the season. Baroka opted against renewing Nxumalo’s contract when the previous term extended beyond June due to Covid-19.

Nxumalo can’t stop thanking Sekhukhune's hierarchy for giving him a lifeline. The Durban-born centre-forward is now the side’s top scorer with three goals and he aims to continue scoring, seeing that as a fitting way to repay the club bosses’ faith in him.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play football again. I feel indebted to Sekhukhune bosses for bringing me to the club. I want to continue scoring goals because that’s the only way I can show them that I appreciate what they did to me,’’ said Nxumalo.

“Because I don’t have an agent, when I was club-less it was very hard for me to find a team but in the midst of that Sekhukhune called me and offered me a contract. They believe in me, so I want to give all for their badge.’’

Epilepsy blighted Nxumalo’s career. The Sekhukhune man used to collapse on the pitch and spend days in ICU in the past. However, the striker insisted his neurological disorder was a thing of the past. “I no longer suffer from epilepsy. It’s gone. It’s history now,’’ emphasised Nxumalo.

GladAfrica fixtures (all at 3.30pm unless stated)

Today: Umoya v Sekhukhune, Parow Park (1.15pm).

Tomorrow: Uthongathi v Steenberg, Princess Magogo Stadium (1pm); JDR v Richards Bay, Giant Stadium; Cosmos v AmaTuks, Olen Park; Spurs v All Stars, Cape Town Stadium; FS Stars v Polokwane, Goble Park Stadium.

Sunday: Royal v Callies, Chatsworth Stadium (1pm); Pondo Chiefs v Sporting, King Zwelithini Stadium (2pm).