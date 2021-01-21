TTM's freefall this year concerns Masutha

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Joel Masutha is frustrated by the poor form of the DStv Premiership rookies in the new year.

in their last five matches, TTM have recorded four losses and conceded 11 goals. The poor run of form has seen them dropping to 15th on the log table, with nine points from 12 games.

Following their 3-0 thumping by Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Masutha conceded that he is now concerned about the club form since they have only registered a single victory in their maiden season.

“It is a big concern looking at what happened in 2020 where we played seven games, and lost just one – with one win and five draws,” Masutha told the media after the Tuesday game.

Off the field incidents, including alleged boycott of training by some players over salaries, add to the team's woes this early in 2021.

But Masutha declined to comment on the allegations, saying he prefers to talk about what is happening on the field. “Things were better then (in 2020), but now we are also missing some players for various reasons. We are trying. But every match or every week, we are bringing in players, and you need consistency. You need to work on a certain combination for the team to be effective, especially when it comes to games.

“If you check our last five games this year, there are a lot of changes. Also, you need that understanding among your defenders. So I think that is our main undoing. We will soldier on, and we will try to rectify it.”

Asked if he thinks he is the right man to lead the club, Masutha insists he can save the club.

The former Black Leopards goalkeeper highlighted areas where he believes he will need the club to improve for them to survive relegation.

“The players want to do a lot. They want to turn the corner so much that sometimes they end up making those mistakes, and it also affects them here and there,” Masutha said.

TTM's next match is against high-riding SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).