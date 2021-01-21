The poor officiating that plagued this week's premiership matches and sparked furious debate among stunned fans will come under scrutiny when the review committee meets on Thursday.

The SA Football Association's (Safa) interim head of department for referees‚ Abdul Ebrahim‚ told TimesLIVE that all the shocking decisions by the match officials would be reviewed.

“Incidents that happened in the matches during the week are currently under review‚” Ebrahim said.

“The review committee will sit as they always do every Thursday evening and once those findings have been published and made known‚ the referees department can comment on them.”

In the 0-0 draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday‚ Motebang Sera was denied what could have been the winner for Siwelele‚ but assistant referee Andile Mncwango wrongly flagged him for off-side.