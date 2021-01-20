Soccer

Sibisi eyes maximum points in Bucs' Orlando fortress

Sharp Arrows take unbeaten run to wounded Pirates

20 January 2021 - 08:22
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Nkosinathi Sibisi of Golden Arrows and Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates.
Nkosinathi Sibisi of Golden Arrows and Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has emphasised the importance of collecting as many points as they can in the first round of the campaign, targeting another maximum points when they take on Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium today (5pm).

Still unbeaten in the Dstv Premiership with six draws and four victories from 10 outings, Arrows are currently enjoying a startling resurgence. This is the best start to the season ever by Arrows in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) history.

“It’s been a good start to the season for the team. We’ve started well, no loss so far, but we’re still taking it one game at a time. We got another win at the weekend [where they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0], hopefully we can continue with that on Wednesday [today]. We will try by all means to get maximum points because we want to collect many points early,’’ said Sibisi.

“It’s always good to work early. We don’t want to be under pressure in the second round of the season; hence we are fighting very hard to have many points as early as now. We are aiming to collect points as quick as possible. Hopefully it will go our way again against Pirates.’’

On the other hand, coach Mandla Ncikazi expects Pirates to make them sweat. The Abafana Bes’thende mentor doubts if Bucs’ defeat to Leopards in their previous game last Sunday will count for anything today.

“Pirates are a good team, good playing team. Maybe we must not read too much into their previous game. The threat with them is that they can change formation many times in the game,’’ said Ncikazi.

As much as he indicated they must not read too much into Pirates’ defeat at Lidoda Duvha, Ncikazi sounded unsettled by the possibility of the Soweto club deploying an unfamiliar line-up. Ncikazi feels if they set up their rearguard well, they stand a good chance of getting an encouraging outcome.

“I am not sure what will happen [with their XI] after the [Leopards] loss. Whether they’ll change the playing personnel or not I am not sure. We’re prepared to defend well, and if we defend well, we are going to get a positive result.’’

Zinnbauer looking for a far more polished performance from his charges as Pirates welcome Arrows

Josef Zinnbauer will be looking for a far more polished performance from Orlando Pirates if they are to stand a chance of a win against unbeaten ...
Sport
1 day ago

Golden Arrows brace for a backlash from wounded Orlando Pirates

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is expecting a backlash from a wounded Orlando Pirates when the two sides meet in a potentially delicious league ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X