Sharp Arrows take unbeaten run to wounded Pirates

Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has emphasised the importance of collecting as many points as they can in the first round of the campaign, targeting another maximum points when they take on Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium today (5pm).

Still unbeaten in the Dstv Premiership with six draws and four victories from 10 outings, Arrows are currently enjoying a startling resurgence. This is the best start to the season ever by Arrows in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) history.

“It’s been a good start to the season for the team. We’ve started well, no loss so far, but we’re still taking it one game at a time. We got another win at the weekend [where they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0], hopefully we can continue with that on Wednesday [today]. We will try by all means to get maximum points because we want to collect many points early,’’ said Sibisi.

“It’s always good to work early. We don’t want to be under pressure in the second round of the season; hence we are fighting very hard to have many points as early as now. We are aiming to collect points as quick as possible. Hopefully it will go our way again against Pirates.’’

On the other hand, coach Mandla Ncikazi expects Pirates to make them sweat. The Abafana Bes’thende mentor doubts if Bucs’ defeat to Leopards in their previous game last Sunday will count for anything today.

“Pirates are a good team, good playing team. Maybe we must not read too much into their previous game. The threat with them is that they can change formation many times in the game,’’ said Ncikazi.

As much as he indicated they must not read too much into Pirates’ defeat at Lidoda Duvha, Ncikazi sounded unsettled by the possibility of the Soweto club deploying an unfamiliar line-up. Ncikazi feels if they set up their rearguard well, they stand a good chance of getting an encouraging outcome.

“I am not sure what will happen [with their XI] after the [Leopards] loss. Whether they’ll change the playing personnel or not I am not sure. We’re prepared to defend well, and if we defend well, we are going to get a positive result.’’