JZ on monotone mode as Bucs flounder

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is starting to sound like a broken record. The German tactician says the same thing every time his team fails to win a game, that he is disappointed by the team's "failure to show up".

He repeated the same line of reasoning after Pirates lost 2-0 to Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

"We did not show up in the first half, and we were disappointing. I don't know what happened to us in the first half. We were too slow and did not try enough to win the game. I am disappointed that we failed to close the gap on the leaders, and I am upset. The loss is not good, and we keep on missing chances. Upfront, we were not so good and lacked the finishing touch," said a furious Zinnbauer.

Again, he lamented Bucs' poor scoring form, which is something he urgently needs to fix ahead of the next game against unbeaten Golden Arrows at the Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

"We have to put the loss behind us and prepare for the game on Wednesday, and we have to win the next match at all costs to be within touching distance with the leading pack. We need the three points against Arrows. We don't put away our chances, and that is not enough to win us games. Against Leopards, we lost the game in the first half," Zinnbauer added.

"We have to look to the Arrows game and go there to try and win the game. But we have to score and defend well. We got nothing in the last game, and we have to be at our best against Arrows. It's a big game for us, and we have to win against Arrows."