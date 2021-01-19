Global transfer activity drops for first time in a decade - Fifa

The amount spent on player transfers in international football fell by 23.4% last year as the impact of the Covid pandemic was felt across the game.

Figures released by Fifa showed that the total spend across the global game was $5.63 billion (USD) (R84,80 bln) down from $7.35 bln (R110,71 bln) in 2019.

The total was the lowest amount spent on players since 2016 when $4.6 bln (R69,20 bln) exchanged hands over deals.

The bulk of transfer spend comes from European clubs and most faced a stoppage play after lockdown restrictions were brought in from March.

English clubs topped the spending charts with $1.627 bln (R24,47 bln) invested, Italy was second on $731.5 mln (R11 007,30 mln) with Spain, Germany and France next. The biggest spending non-European nations were Brazil and the United States.

The top spending club in Europe in 2020 was Chelsea, followed by Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus.

Spain was top of the chart for revenue generated from transfers ($785.7 mln\R11 822,88bln) .