Tembo believes SuperSport are in title race

Ever since winning their last league title in the 2009/10 campaign, SuperSport United have always struggled to substantiate their title credentials at crucial stages of the season, with their closest attempt being a third-place finish in the 2011/12 term.

Interestingly, Matsatsantsa a Petori trainer Kaitano Tembo is hopeful they can have a real go at the league title this time around, urging his troops to be consistent as he feels inconsistency has been their major downfall in recent seasons.

“We’re putting ourselves in a good position to be able to fight for the league. This month will be key for us [they have three games against AmaZulu, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Swallows respectively, before the month ends],” said Tembo after their 0-0 stalemate against Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.

“We need to try to pull through and see how far we can go. In terms of winning the league. It’s one game at a time. In the past two seasons, we were close up to the end. Mathematically we always had an opportunity to win it but lacked that consistency, which is what we’re trying to work on this season and there’s hope we can get it right.”

Tembo was pleased to grab a point against Downs, reasoning his troops were a bit tired as it was their fourth game in 10 days. The SuperSport coach believes Saturday’s draw could be a good start to end Downs’ dominance in this clash, having never beaten Sundowns in the league since March 2013.

“I think on the balance of play, we can say it’s point gained [rather than two points dropped]. It was our fourth game in 10 days, so we did not expect to have legs in this game. I am happy with the point,” said Tembo.

“If we also look at our previous results against Sundowns, they have always dominated us. So I think this is a good starting point for us to end their Tshwane derby dominance.”