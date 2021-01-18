Dylan Kerr believes that his struggling Black Leopards charges can be untouchable if they stick to instructions and play the way they did in the 2-0 DStv Premiership win over Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Leopards went into the match against Pirates in Thohoyandou rock bottom of the Premiership standings and ended the day in 14th place‚ tied on nine points with 15th placed Tshakuma FC‚ and a point ahead of new basement dwellers TS Galaxy.

“The three points are what we needed‚” said Kerr after Innocent Maela gave Leopards the lead after heading into his own net before Zambian attacker Rodrick Kabwe doubled the lead five minutes later for only their second win after 10 matches.

“I remember Ernst Middendorp saying it is not about the performance but the results.

“I think if you can see how we play‚ and I have always said from day one‚ if we keep the ball moving‚ and keep the possession and rotate the ball‚ with my players‚ nobody can touch you‚” said Kerr.

Leopards bossed Pirates in the first half and although the visitors rallied late to get something out of the match‚ it was too little too late as Kerr’s side held on and emerged victorious.

Under the Briton‚ who returned to Leopards for his second spell in November after he was fired by Baroka FC‚ Leopards have looked to play on the front foot.

Leopards have scored first in their three drawn matches only to allow the opponents back into the match by conceding late‚ notably against Kaizer Chiefs in December when they raced to a two-goal lead only to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Leopards also scored first against surprise joint leaders Swallows FC‚ also in December‚ but ended up on the losing side.

There were a few matches in which Leopards scored first and looked to be headed for a win only to fluff the chances by conceding late goals.

Kerr said their homework on Pirates was precise on the day and they hardly put a foot wrong in the second half as the Buccaneers rallied for late goals to snatch a point.

“Unfortunately in other games we stepped back when we have given the possession away‚ but we didn’t [on Sunday] and when we did‚ we defended as a unit and as we practiced on Thursday.”

Kerr said for the first time in a long time his players actually followed his instructions to the tee and that was key in Leopards clawing their way out of the hole they were in.

“On Thursday we did an hour on finishing. We did one-on-ones. Three versus threes‚ four versus fours and overloads and [on Sunday] it showed what we did.

“They actually did exactly what I asked them to do for the first time in a very long time.”

Leopards will now turn their attention to another home clash‚ this time against Cape Town City as the Limpopo club aims to move further away from the relegation zone.