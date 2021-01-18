Coach Ncikazi aims for perfection at Arrows

Yet to taste defeat in the league so far, Golden Arrows are undoubtedly emerging as one of this season’s surprise packages.

Arrows alongside top-of-the-table Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Swallows are the only three unbeaten teams in the DStv Premiership thus far. The Durban-based outfit have accumulated four wins and six draws from 10 outings under the stewardship of 51-year-old Mandla Ncikazi.

Even with their blistering start to the term, Ncikazi is not a happy man, labelling his troops “the worst missers in the league”. The former Maritzburg United trainer was left frustrated by his side’s inability to score more goals in their 1-0 win over troubled Venda side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

“We missed so many chances. It would have been easier had we scored the goals earlier because you saw at the end they [TTM] had an opportunity to come back. I just wish we could take our chances. Maybe I am being greedy to want everything to be perfect,” said Ncikazi.

“We create so many chances week in week out. I think we’re the worst missers in the league. Simple tap-ins we fail to score. But I am still proud of the team and the overall fighting spirit.”

Velemseni Ndwandwe scored Arrows’ goal that sank TTM. It was Ndwandwe’s fifth goal of the campaign in a match where the 24-year-old right-winger from Empangeni, northern KZN, made his 50th appearance for Abafana Bes’thende. Arrows have now scored 14 goals in the league.

The high-flying Abafana Bes’thende hope to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they travel to Orlando Stadium to trade blows with the Buccaneers on Wednesday (5pm).