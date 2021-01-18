Barker wants Stellies to maximise home advantage

They may not have lost in their previous four matches, but Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his players to turn their draws into victories, starting with Baroka’s visit to Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.

In their past four matches, Barker’s charges have registered three draws and a single victory. On Saturday, they played to another 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium, their fifth this season.

But with two back-to-back fixtures at home against Baroka and Kaizer Chiefs (Saturday), Barker is now targeting six points in both matches.

“It is important for us to regenerate and recuperate, freshen up, and yes, it is a home game again, the two back-to-back fixtures coming up,” Barker said after the match.

“It is important [we collect points]; it is these types of games where we have to get maximum points at home.

“We need to get everyone ready and fresh. We can go to the game with a good degree of confidence. I believe we are in a four-game unbeaten run now. We have to convert some of the draws to wins, which then changes the complexion of our season.”

Despite the draw against Celtic, Barker was pleased with his side’s performance and feels they should have won. “I thought we put in a solid performance. It is never an easy place to come, and I thought we applied ourselves well. The commitment was at a good level,” Barker said.

“I thought we were unfortunate not to get maximum points today. I think the first half, we controlled the game, and we created better opportunities, and deservedly went to half time 1-0 up.

“Second half, I thought the first 15 or 20 minutes were going to be key. Unfortunately, a bit unlucky to concede the goal. But I think once they scored, the response was good from our team. And we created some excellent chances to get the winning goal. To be fair, they also had a good chance.”