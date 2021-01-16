Midfielder Kearyn Baccus is back from a six-week injury and available for Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Premiership match-up against Cape Town City on Saturday‚ while Lebogang Manyama is nearing match fitness‚ off-setting to some extent the loss of Khama Billiat.

As Chiefs face a tough January schedule – and also February‚ where their Caf Champions League group stage matches begin – coach Gavin Hunt is pleased to have some players returning after the club announced in the past week that playmaker Billiat is out for two months.

Australian midfielder Baccus is back for the fixture against Jan Olde Riekerink’s well-drilled‚ dangerous City at Cape Town Stadium‚ while midfielder/forward Manyama and Bafana Bafana centreback Erick Mathoho are nearing availability.

“Lebogang Manyama is back in training. He is still not yet match fit but it’s great to have more options‚ ” Hunt said.