WATCH | Maimane 'Ngubo' Phiri – My Best XI

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Maimane “Ngubo” Phiri has shared with SowetanLive the best players that he played with and against during his highly successful career that took him to Turkey.

Phiri, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad to the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France, included legendary and the late Isaac “Shakes” Kungwane and John “Shoes” Moshoeu in his team.