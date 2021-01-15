Three big positives please Zinnbauer as Pirates take aim at Leopards

“It’s good for us. This was the reason for the starting line-up – we wanted to play a little bit more offence‚” Zinnbauer said.

“And I’m happy that ‘Gaba’ [Mhango] scored‚ because maybe for himself some confidence can come back.

“And Fortune also [scoring] – Fortune also [playing] as an offensive midfielder. He’s very flexible‚ and he scored‚ and that’s good for us.

“And Hotto also as a striker or as a winger. And that’s also important for us that the strikers get more confidence and score.

“But on the other side we had a lot of chances in both halves‚ and we could have scored more goals‚ and this is the point that we discussed.

“I know we had the game in control‚ we dominated and led the game. But then for me as a coach when you have the possibilities to score you have to score.”

Mhango‚ the PSL’s joint-top scorer with Peter Shalulile on 16 goals last season‚ has largely come off the bench in 2020-21. Zinnbauer was asked if getting a start and scoring meant the Malawian will more opportunities in the opening XI.

“Yes‚ but Gaba you know was injured in the first weeks of the season‚ and then it’s not so easy to come back‚” the coach said.