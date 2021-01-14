After they registered their second DStv Premiership win of the season against AmaZulu in Durban on Wednesday‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt highlighted the importance of striker Samir Nurkovic.

Nurkovic‚ who was started in his first domestic match for Amakhosi this season following a long injury lay-off‚ scored the all-important goal that took Chiefs out of the relegation zone and eased pressure on Hunt.

Chiefs went into match against AmaZulu sitting dangerously third-from bottom but the 1-0 win has moved them four places up to 10th spot. They still have a lot of work to do to revive their campaign.