Mbunjana happy to reunite with Da Gama at Galaxy

TS Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana is thrilled to be reunited with coach Owen da Gama at the club.

It was under the guidance of Da Gama that Mbunjana enjoyed his best football at now-defunct Highlands Park.

But when Galaxy completed the takeover of Highlands at the end of last season, they didn’t take Da Gama along as they opted for Dan Malesela.

However, things went awry with Malesela, who has left the club and the Rockets went for Da Gama, who was unveiled on Monday.

“It feels normal. He is the football coach. We are in the football industry and coaches come and go. We meet new people and we reunite with others,” the midfielder told the club media department.

“It is a good feeling that we reunite. We worked together and I think it worked well, and we are looking forward to everything that’s coming again.”

Galaxy have registered a single victory in the DStv Premiership this season. What’s worrying for the 30-year-old is that their home record is not impressive.

They have won once, drawn two and lost the other two of their five home matches.

He believes they can turn things around with Da Gama now in charge as he is familiar with most of the players from Highlands.

“Of course it is our home ground and we don’t want to be giving away points. It must be a nightmare for teams to come and play us at home,” Mbunjana said.

“We will make sure that is the case, and we will turn the corner soon and start making our home ground a nightmare.

“We have to turn the corner but first we must not concede goals. If we don’t concede goals, it means we are not going to lose games. We know we can create chances and score goals.”

The Rockets' next match will be against Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) where they will come up against former coach Malesela for the first time.

“I don’t think we have been doing badly. It is just that we have been unfortunate in some instances. We’ve been conceding soft goals early, and that means we have to fight back in the game, which changes our game plan.

“Everything is rushed. It has been a while that we’ve played our normal game, not having to chase the game or try to equalise. We need to fix that to stop conceding goals because we can score. We have goalscorers in the team.”