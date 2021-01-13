'Players will ignore talks of TTM's potential sale'

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) ace Thabo Rakhale has vowed talks of club's potential change of ownership won’t destruct them as players.

This is after City Press reported on Sunday that Tshakhuma, who are barely three months in the Premiership, had accepted a R42m offer from a Pretoria-based doctor, Sello Ntsoko.

“The fact that it [the potential club sale] has not been said to us as players means it is not our issue to dwell on. Ours is just to play and win games. We won’t allow off-field issues to detract us,’’ Rakhale told Sowetan yesterday.

TTM’s concentration is on their DStv Premiership clash versus Orlando Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium today (5pm). Despite the fact that he made a name for himself at Pirates, Rakhale has emphasised that he won't have sentimental attachments about facing his former club.

“That Pirates is my former team doesn’t necessarily mean there are emotions [to distract me]. After all, it’s been a while I played for them. I have already faced them numerous times when I was at Chippa. So, I take it as any other game,’’ said Rakhale.

Having already shared the spoils in six of their 10 league outings thus far, draws are proving to be Tshakhuma’s main Achilles heel as they have won just one game. But the same applies for Pirates, who have drawn five of their nine matches.

“We are always trailing, ending up drawing games we should have won. We need to start scoring first and that’s our target against Pirates. We're playing home, that means we must go all out… not sit back,’’ said Rakhale, who has one goal from five games so far.

Rakhale also reflected on his costly penalty miss in their 2-0 defeat at Stellenbosch last week. The dribbling wizard had a chance to put TTM ahead from 12-yard but Stellies keeper Lee Langeveldt denied him

“These things happen in football. Even though I wanted to score but I accepted that I missed and I have put it behind me. I have been playing well after that incident, so it didn’t really set me back.’’