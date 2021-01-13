Birds' Mthethwa promises to deliver even more

With Swallows flying high in the DStv Premiership, one of their important players, Tlakusani Mthethwa, has warned that the best is yet to come from him.

Mthethwa has been one of the outstanding players in Brandon Truter’s side this season, having shown consistency in 10 matches for the club.

But the 27-year-old defensive midfielder insists people are yet to see his full potential, with this being his first season in the top league.

“I know where I can be if I continue to perform the way I’m doing. From what people saw at the moment in the past 10 games, I have not done anything,” Mthethwa told Sowetan yesterday.

“Someone was telling me that in all those matches, he gave me 10 out of 10, as I have done well.”

The Mpumalanga-born midfielder caught the eye of many when he delivered another outstanding performance against Orlando Pirates in the original Soweto derby on Sunday during their 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium.

He has credited his excellent form to coach Truter, whom he says has helped improve his game.

“The coach keeps on motivating us, saying we must play like it is your last game every match,” Mthethwa said.

“You will never know who is watching, and I was so surprised when I got so many calls from many people saying they admire my work.

“When I went home in December, I didn’t know that I have a big fan base around Thulamashe in Mpumalanga. When I got to the mall, I was so humbled and privileged to see many people saying they admire what I’m doing. I have to continue pushing hard.”

Mthethwa is now planning to start scoring goals for Swallows as he has not found the back of the net yet.

“I have not scored a goal, but there are positive things I’m doing, like providing assists [one so far].

“I should have had two assists against Pirates, but Wayne Sandilands did well for them.

“I would like to score now and maybe get a national team call up, and that would be a privilege to play for the national team.”

Mthethwa has also shared secrets following their perfect start this season, where they are second on the log table with 22 points from 10 matches.

“That winning mentality starts at training, and we refuse to be beaten even at training. Everyone wants to win, and we have brought this to our matches.”