McCarthy happy with improvements at AmaZulu

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is encouraged with what he saw during their 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

McCarthy now wants his players to use the positives as motivation ahead of their DStv Premiership match against struggling Kaizer Chiefs at Kings Park Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Usuthu came from a goal down to earn a vital point after Mzwanele Mahashe had given Celtic a lead before Augustine Mulenga equalised in the second half.

McCarthy said the positives they are taking are that they dominated possession and created chances though they failed to convert them.

“We are taking so many positives out of this game, and we are going to try and do the same [in the next match] the chances that we create in future, we have to work hard to put them at the back of the net,” McCarthy told the club media department.

“I think the conditions played a massive part. The heat was unbearable, and I think the grass was long, and we couldn’t move the ball the way we wanted to move it.

“But I think you can see that the team is starting to get into shape. The structure is there. I think it was two points lost for us. It was an opportunity that we are not going to get very often in this league because the first 25 or 30 minutes of the game, we were in cruise control.

“We created obvious scoring chances that we should have been probably 3 or 4-0 up by the first water break.”

With four points from two matches in charge of Usuthu, McCarthy is pleased with the start he has made and wants to continue with that good run.

“It is not a bad start. Now we turn our focus into the Chiefs match. I have to give the boys some credit, the resilience, the persistence, and the way they worked were amazing and we scored a goal after the quality of Mulenga, the individual brilliance and you go 1-1 up and I was still there enough for us to go and win it.”