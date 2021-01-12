Makhubedu has plan to turn around ambitious Sekhukhune
Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu has pledged to hit the ground running in his new job as head of the ambitious GladAfrica Championship side.
Makhubedu‚ who was appointed coach of Babina Noko on Monday to replace Johnny Ferreira‚ has been tasked with changing the fortunes of the club who harbour ambitions of earning promotion to the Premiership next season.
In the shake-up of the technical team‚ Ferreira is the director of football and he will be working with former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Alex Bapela‚ who is the technical director.
“The technical team that was here before me has done a brilliant job in assembling this very good team and mine is to tweak here and there so that we can move forward‚” Makhubedu said.
Sekhukhune have only won one match in their last five‚ an inconsistent run that includes two draws and as many losses‚ and Makhubedu said consistency is going to be key for them.
“Like I said‚ mine will be to make small changes that will be helpful to the team as we embark on the mission to try to find some consistency‚” the coach said.
“You can see that we have only won one game over the last five games and that needs to improve. Besides the fact that they have assembled a good team‚ they had a very good pre-season‚ which is important at this level.
“With the help of my colleagues in the technical team‚ we will make changes that need to be made here and there so that we start to improve our position on the log standings. I think we will do good things if we work together.”
Makhubedu’s first match will be against Pretoria Callies on Wednesday at Makulong Stadium in Tembisa.
“The guys have been playing well but we will take each game as it comes. We want to start well in the next game against Pretoria Callies and try to keep momentum to the game on Saturday against Free State Stars away from home‚” he said.
“If you look at the log standings‚ we are three points from the top. So‚ if we get maximum points in our next two games it will help us to move to second or even third spot on the log.
“It is not going to be easy but we will see what happens in the coming weeks.”
GladAfrica Championship Midweek Fixtures -
Tuesday: Bizana Pondo Chiefs v Cape Town Spurs‚ Cape Town All Stars v Free State Stars‚ Uthongathi v Cape United‚ Polokwane City v JDR Stars
Wednesday: TS Sporting v Jomo Cosmos‚ Sekhukhune United v Pretoria Callies; Royal AM v Pretoria University; Steenberg United v Richards Bay