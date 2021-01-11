Axed coach trusts Hunt to turn team around

Defeating Chiefs a bittersweet moment for Ernst

Ernst Middendorp is frustrated to see his former team Kaizer Chiefs struggling in the DStv Premiership this season.



The German mentor, who is now in charge of Maritzburg United after he was axed at Chiefs where he had a second place finish last season, guided the Team of Choice to a 2-0 victory against his former team at FNB Stadium on Saturday...