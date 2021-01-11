Soccer

Axed coach trusts Hunt to turn team around

Defeating Chiefs a bittersweet moment for Ernst

11 January 2021 - 09:41
Neville Khoza Journalist

Ernst Middendorp is frustrated to see his former team Kaizer Chiefs struggling in the DStv Premiership this season.

The German mentor, who is now in charge of Maritzburg United after he was axed at Chiefs where he had a second place finish last season, guided the Team of Choice to a 2-0 victory against his former team at FNB Stadium on Saturday...

