Axed coach trusts Hunt to turn team around
Defeating Chiefs a bittersweet moment for Ernst
Ernst Middendorp is frustrated to see his former team Kaizer Chiefs struggling in the DStv Premiership this season.
The German mentor, who is now in charge of Maritzburg United after he was axed at Chiefs where he had a second place finish last season, guided the Team of Choice to a 2-0 victory against his former team at FNB Stadium on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.