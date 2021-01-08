What a difference a week makes for Amakhosi

After their heroics in Angola, Kaizer Chiefs resume their DStv Premiership campaign with a positive mindset.

Their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stages for the first time in their history has boosted morale in the camp.

Fresh from their 1-0 aggregate victory against CD Primeiro de Agosto in Luanda on Tuesday, Amakhosi are optimistic about turning things around in the league. They host struggling Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium tomorrow at 5pm with a new belief.

Former Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will be facing his former team for the first time since he got dismissed at the end of the 2019/20 season. But Amakhosi are ready for Middendorp and his troops.

Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole said the mood is high in the camp and that the Soweto giants are eager to resume their league duties. “We prepared well for Maritzburg as we are soldiers and ready to turn around the situation in the league. Things will get back to normal soon and I believe that I will start scoring goals soon. We are going all out to make sure that we win the game,” said a confident Kambole.

The 26-year-old said he is also looking forward to facing his former mentor Middendorp. “It is going to be an emotional game but business is business. We will talk on the field of play.”

Defender Kgotso Moleko echoed his teammate's sentiments and wants to improve the club's league showing. Amakhosi have not won in the league in their past six matches.

The Soweto giants are in 13th place on the log with seven points from eight games.

“I hope things will go well for us in the league. The CAF win has boosted confidence in the camp. We are not happy with our league form but we are determined to do well in the next five matches to improve the situation,” said Moleko.

The 31-year-old defender said tightening things at the back and improving their goalscoring abilities would help them pick up the three points. “We have to keep it tight at the back and improve upfront,” he added.

New Maritzburg signing Clayton Daniels said they are targeting the three points against Amakhosi. “We are going all out for the win and know what to do to get the three points,” said Daniels.