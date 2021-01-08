Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has said that high-flying promoted team Swallows FC are dangerous because they have “no fear”.

Coach Brandon Truter’s Swallows are an entity that can be a potent threat in football – a promoted side inspired by the occasion of a great club’s return from near-oblivion to the top-flight‚ who fight for each other‚ play with exuberance‚ and are gaining in confidence with each positive result.

Zinnbauer acknowledged the sense of occasion of the meeting against Swallows in Sunday’s DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first “oldest derby” between the early arch-rivals of SA football‚ which far predates the now-immense Soweto derby between Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

However the coach stressed that in a home game for Bucs a win to help them reel in second-placed Swallows was his main focus.

“It’s not only a big for us as a derby – we are playing against a team at the top of the table. It’s important for us to get the three points‚” Zinnbauer said.

“It’s a special derby‚ I know‚ but for me that’s not as important. As a coach you focus on the three points. So it’s a fight for three points‚ especially in a home game.”

Zinnbauer is well aware that the Dube Birds will present a danger to Pirates.

“Swallows at the moment are one of the top teams in the league. It’s very hard to play against this team right now‚” he said.

“They have a lot of variations in their games‚ tactically‚ with set-piece also and I think they’ve scored six penalties now in nine games‚ and that’s not normal.

“You see the offensive quality from them‚ and also the build-ups and the defence work. They work for each other‚ they fight for each other‚ and they want three points from all their games.

“They do not have fear for big names‚ for big players. You have seen in the last weeks they have played good teams‚ and most of the time they win.”

Pirates‚ along with Mamelodi Sundowns clear title favourites on paper‚ suffered their first defeat in 16 league and cup games going back to last season last weekend against the Brazilians‚ 1-0 returning from the Christmas break.

Swallows‚ impressively yet to lose in their first season back in the Premiership‚ are level on points with leaders Sundowns‚ and second only on goal difference having registered the same return of six wins and three draws from nine matches.

PSL this weekend -

Friday:

Stellenbosch FC v Black Leopards (Danie Craven Stadium‚ 5pm)

Saturday:

Baroka FC v Mamelodi Sundowns (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3pm)

TS Galaxy v SuperSport United (Mbombela Stadium‚ 3pm)

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Chippa United (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Cape Town City (Thohoyandou Stadium‚ 5pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Maritzburg United (FNB Stadium‚ 5pm)

Sunday: