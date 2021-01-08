Jomo won't entertain talk of promotion

Despite topping the GladAfrica Championship standings, charismatic Jomo Cosmos owner-coach Jomo Sono is of the view that it’s too soon to talk of promotion.

After escaping relegation to the third tier of SA football on the final day of last season, Cosmos look rejuvenated this campaign.

Ezenkosi have started the season brilliantly, garnering 11 points from six games to be top of the log.

Even so, Sono isn’t yet ready to entertain promotion talk, resorting to what has become every coach’s platitude: “we take each game as it comes’’. Though he was reluctant to reveal where he thinks they still need to improve, Sono feels they’re not yet a well-oiled machine.

“Promotion is too far at this stage. To be honest, we are not even talking about it. We’re just talking about winning each game that comes our way. We don’t think about promotion ... it’s way too early to start such talks,’’ Sono told Sowetan yesterday.

“In football things change very fast. From where we are we can be bottom in the next three weeks. I know what we’re currently lacking but I won’t divulge it to you.’’

The Ezenkosi founder still commended his troops’ willingness to fight, singling out that trait as the main reason they’re top of the table. Sono feels the fighting spirit his boys are displaying wasn’t there at the start of the previous term.

“Our main weapon thus far has been character. Our players are willing to fight and we lacked that during the start of last season. This time around when we’re a goal down, you are almost certain that we will fight back to draw or even win the game,’’ he said.

“We have come from one goal down and won a few games this season. That’s the only thing that has been keeping us going thus far. The boys want to play, they want to win, they want to prove that they can play football.’’

Cosmos welcome third-placed Cape Umoya United at Olen Park tomorrow (3.30pm).

GladAfrica fixtures

Today: All Stars v Polokwane, Parow Park (3.30pm)

Tomorrow: Royal v Steenberg, Chatsworth Stadium (1pm); JDR v Pondo Chiefs, Giant Stadium (2.30pm); Uthongathi v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo Stadium (2.30pm); Cosmos v Umoya, Olen Park (3.30pm); Spurs v FS Stars, Cape Town Stadium (3.30pm)

Sunday: Callies v Richards Bay, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm); AmaTuks v Sporting, Tuks Stadium (3.30pm)