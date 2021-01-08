I'm not looking over my shoulder, says TTM's Masutha

With the rate the coaches are losing their jobs in the DStv Premiership this season, many may suggest that Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Joel Masutha could be next.

This season, eight coaches have already left their clubs, with others fired while others went on to strengthen other teams.

But that’s not a concern for Masutha despite TTM struggling in their maiden season as they sit 12th on the log standings with eight points from eight matches with one win, five draws, and two defeats.

Masutha insists he is not losing any sleepless nights that he will be the next coach to be shown the exit door as he focuses on turning the team's fortunes around.

“I don’t worry about those things. We've got no control in the firing and even in the hiring,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday. “Why should you worry about things that are beyond your control? I mean, great coaches like [Mauricio] Pochettino get fired, [Jose] Mourinho, [Carlo] Ancelotti, there are also good coaches here in SA who don’t have jobs now.

“I must not think that I’m more special than them. The thing is, if you get hired, it is okay. If you get fired, it is still okay. I mean, you cannot control that.”

Masutha said his focus was on help the club start winning matches after registering one victory this season.

He will be looking to do that when they host Cape Town City at Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

Both teams will be coming into the fixture on the back of their midweek defeats. TTM lost 0-2 to Stellenbosch FC, while the Citizens were beaten 2-3 by high flying Swallows FC.

“We anticipate a tough one again. Both teams lost their previous games, and to be honest, Cape Town City is one of the teams that play good football. They have been scoring good goals, and they are never an easy side to play against,” Masutha said.

“But we are playing at home, so we need to make sure that we collect [points]. Our points tally is not good. We need to start winning, no matter what.

“We’ve drawn too many games. It is not that bad, but we could have done better. As a coach you cannot be satisfied with winning only one match. I can say we’ve not been a worse team in the league, but we could have done better.”