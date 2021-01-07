Swallows coach Truter reveals youth link to PSL second-top scorer Gamildien

Two other players – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and Mduduzi Mdantsane of Cape Town City – are also on seven goals‚ while SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler went to eight with his superb header in Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw against Chippa.

“I coached Gamildien as a youngster. I think he was a 15‚ 16 year old when he joined us [at a Cape amateur club]. I know his experience‚ I know where he comes from and so I know how he thinks as well‚” said Truter of the Cape Town-born forward.

“I worked with him previously as well. I know what makes him tick. He’s had so many setbacks in his career.

“I constantly remind him of where he comes from and the talent that he has. I believe he’s one of the best in South Africa and needed to be given a chance to put his mark in SA football.

“So he’s just enjoying himself and the more players enjoy themselves the more responsibility they take. With responsibility you’re then given a free rein and with free rein you’ll get performances like this.

“The players will play for one another‚ die for one another and help one another. When that occurs [you’re happy because] that’s what you want.”