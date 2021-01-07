Red-hot Gamildien vows Birds come first

Following his brace in their Tuesday’s 3-2 home win over Cape Town City, Swallows attacker Ruzaigh Gamildien has reiterated that challenging for the Golden Boot isn't his priority, putting the team’s collective goal first is.

Gamildien’s first-half double against City put him at the summit of the scoring chart with seven goals, level with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane, Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United and City’s Mduduzi Mdantsane, who netted City’s both goals that were eventually reduced to a mere consolation on Tuesday.

“Obviously those [things like winning the Golden Boot] are personal goals. But most importantly is for the team to be as high as possible in the league,’’ said Gamildien.

The 31-year-old forward has attributed his red-hot form to the agony of being unexpectedly released by Chippa United before the start of the current season. Gamildien also feels indebted to Swallows’ coaching panel and God.

“I just think I came back really motivated because I was a bit disappointed with my previous club [Chippa United] after I got released,” Gamildien told the media after the match against City.

“I had small goals for myself for the season and obviously most of my performances is actually through the coaches who believed in me and actually giving me a chance to prove myself once again."

The seven goals Gamildien has netted so far this season is already the highest tally of goals he’s ever managed in the top-flight. Last season, before joining Chippa, he’d scored an impressive 11 goals in the second tier for Western Cape-based outfit Steenberg.

Meanwhile, Swallows coach Brandon Truter also narrated how he’s managed to get the best out of well-travelled Gamildien, disclosing they come a long way.

“I met Gamildien at Santos as a youngster … I think he was 15 and 16 years old when he joined us. I know his feelings and I know where he comes from. I know what makes him tick," said Truter of his in-form attacker, who previously had stints at the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic, AmaZulu and Ajax Cape Town, among many other clubs.