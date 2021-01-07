Soccer

Coach concerned over poor finishing

Masutha's TTM not yet a well-oiled machine

By Charles Baloyi - 07 January 2021 - 08:36
Joel Masutha coach of Tshakhuma FC.
Image: Philip Maeta/ Gallo Images

Lack of finishing and too many draws in the DStv Premiership is starting to be a cause for concern for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach Joel Masutha.

The newcomers have one win in the league after eight matches. They lost 2-0  to Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Masutha's side are home to Cape Town City at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (5pm).  

TTM are placed 12th on the log table with eight points from the same amount of games. City are fourth with 15 points from nine matches.

"Since the season started, we have not scored a goal in the first half," Masutha said.

The coach will work on his strikers to improve their game upfront.  "Poor finishing has been our main problem," he said. "We create many chances, but we don't get it right upfront. With the little time that we have before the next game we have to work on finishing."

Cape Town City are wounded after losing 3-2 to Moroka Swallows on Tuesday. The Citizens have scored 16 goals in nine matches and conceded 14 goals. TTM has scored five goals and conceded eight goals, and the fact that the visitors are leaking goals gives them hope of winning the game. ​

