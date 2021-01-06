SuperSport gunning for fourth league win on the trot

SuperSport United will be looking to register their fourth successive DStv Premiership win when they welcome unpredictable Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane today (5pm).

The three-time league champions seem to have found their rhythm looking at their recent league showing. Kaitano Tembo's charges recorded a convincing 3-1 victory away to Baroka in Polokwane before the Christmas break. They also enjoyed league wins against Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs before the end of the year.

On the other hand, the Chilli Boys have been blowing hot and cold but Tembo has no idea which Chippa will show up.

“We are playing against a team that made changes to their technical team [firing Lehlohonolo Seema and replacing him with Dan Malesela last month]. They have been struggling to get results and that makes them dangerous,” said the Zimbabwean-born Tembo.

The Tshwane giants will pin their hopes of winning the game on the league's top scorer Bradley Grobler. Grobler is the joint top scorer with Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane on seven goals.

The Chilli Boys lost 3-1 at AmaZulu before the break. That was the last straw that broke the camel's back as coach Seema was relieved of his duties. Chippa are flirting with relegation in 14th place with five points from eight matches. But Tembo said his team are not in a charitable mood as they want to record another league victory.

“It's a home game for us and we have to focus on our game. We are going all out for the three points. I expect the boys to go at them from the onset. We have a couple of games still to play this month and will play them in a short space of time. Expect us to start the year by collecting the three points, starting with this game. We have a small and compact squad but we are disciplined,” added Tembo. ​