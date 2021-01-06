Future of Cape Town City mascot Mateo uncertain as father leaves

The days of the vibrant and eminent Cape Town City mascot, Mateo Manousakis, look to be over at the club.

This after his father, Vasili Manousakis, joined AmaZulu to assist new coach Benni McCarthy with former Bafana Bafana striker Siyabonga Nomvete.

Mateo is a super fan of Cape Town City, so much so that he is their official mascot. He has been cheering on the club for years now.

His spirit has brought joy to thousands of SA fans and opposition teams.

Often, he leads the Mother City outfit in song on match days and he has become part of the club’s fabric ever since its first official game in 2016.

The nine-year-old’s dance moves and singing with the players in the change rooms have been a social media sensation.

He used to sing his lungs out, take pics with opposition personnel like Pitso Mosimane, Siphiwe Tshabalala, and Steve Komphela.

It has been a tradition at the Citizens to have the players led out of the tunnel by the young lad and this has been something special to his father.

It is something the club will miss should he follow his father to AmaZulu.

City chairman John Comitis painted a grim picture concerning little Mateo staying with the club without his father.

“To be honest, I’m not sure what will happen to Mateo,” Comitis told Sowetan.

“It is a difficult one for the kid, and I’m sure the father will decide on that. But it would be difficult for him to continue with us while his father is not around.”

Comitis added that they had not even discussed what would happen as they would only return to the office this morning.

“I’m waiting for everyone to come back to the office. We have not had a chance to discuss it, and we will decide that.”

Asked what would happen to little Mateo, his father could not confirm whether he would stay or not, only saying that he had just landed in Durban and needed to sort out a few things and would comment later.