Diski Challenge starts new year with a fizzle, not a bang

The DStv Diski Challenge produced five goalless draws in the first weekend of the new year.

TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates’ encounter stood out when the newcomers defeated the Soweto giants in a five-goal thriller in Tsakane. Galaxy won the entertaining match 3-2. Cape Town City were the other team to register an opening day victory when they defeated Black Leopards 2-1.

Galaxy ended Bucs’ unbeaten run in the reserve league with an impressive performance. The reserve league is known for high-scoring games but the teams kept it tight in defense at the weekend.

Stellenbosch lead the way at the top of the table with 10 points after a round of four matches. Stellies were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban in their last outing. The point was enough to take the Western Cape outfit to the summit of the table.

SuperSport are the reserve league’s top scorers with 13 goals in four matches, but they could not find the target when they were also held to a goalless draw by Baroka. The free-scoring Tshwane side were frustrated by the boys from Polokwane in Limpopo. All the Limpopo teams — Baroka, Leopards and Tshakuma — are languishing in the bottom half of the log. Baroka and Tshakuma are still searching for their first wins of the campaign. Limpopo has not produced a winner in the reserve league’s history and it seems like it is going to be another long year for teams from the north this season.

Soweto clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows are in second and third place with nine points. Amakhosi have played one game less as they were not involved in the previous round. But the games in hand do not guarantee points.

Weekend results: SuperSport 0, Baroka 0; Swallows 0, Tshakuma 0; Golden Arrows 0, Stellenbosch 0; Bloem Celtic 0, Sundowns 0; TS Galaxy 3, Pirates 2; Black Leopards 1, Cape Town City 2.​