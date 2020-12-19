SuperSport United aiming to end the year on a high note

SuperSport United captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says they are targeting a third successive win when they take on Baroka FC in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

United goes into the match on the back of narrow but important victories over struggling Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs where they managed to score four goals and conceded two.

Victory over unpredictable Baroka will leave United with 15 points from seven matches and it will see them end the year as one of the top placed teams on the log standings.

“We are coming off two wonderful results where we have collected six points in our last two games and that is a positive‚” he said before they hit the road to Limpopo.

“We need to continue with that form and strive for consistency. Obviously‚ it was a wonderful result at home against Chiefs in our last match but I believe we could have done better. Sometimes it’s good to make mistakes so that you can learn from them and get better as individuals and as a team.”

In their last five games‚ United have only managed one clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC and Williams wants to end the year by not conceding a goal.

“There were a lot of positives from our game against Chiefs and hopefully we can finish the year strong against Baroka. They started the season very well but they are on a slump at the moment‚ so it’s going to be a fight and they are looking to finish the year on a high note but we are no different.

“We have our own objectives‚ we have things that we want to play and we will remain positives and this is a wonderful week and we want to turn it into a great week. So‚ the only way we can do that is to finishing the year on a high and hopefully get a clean sheet.”