TS Galaxy keen to snap losing streak

Premiership newcomers TS Galaxy face a high risk of losing their third league match in a row with their trip to the in-form Cape Town City. Kickoff at the Cape Town Stadium tomorrow is at 6pm.

The Mpumalanga-based side lost 1-0 against visiting Stellenbosch last week at the Mbombela Stadium. On Tuesday, the new kids in the DStv Premiership lost 2-0 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld.

Galaxy have not won a match in their past five games and another defeat before the league's Christmas recess is unthinkable.

The Citizens, fresh from their 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch in a midweek Western Cape derby, will be looking to collect maximum points at home.

SA Under-20 star Ethan Brooks, who made his PSL debut in Galaxy colours against Sundowns, said it was a dream come true.

“I made [my] debut against one of my favourite teams,” he said. He said he expects a tough encounter in a must-win game against the Citizens.

“We played well against Sundowns but were let down by [poor] finishing. We have to get it right in the final third of the field. We need a win against Cape Town City. They will come out with guns blazing but we need the win more,” said Brooks.

But City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane said they are eyeing all three points against the visitors. Mdantsane, who scored a beautiful goal in the 2-2 draw against Orlando Pirates a week ago, said they would not take the visitors for granted. “We are feeling good as a team after such a convincing win in the derby. We have been showing some consistency in recent games. We will be looking to continue from where we left off in the previous game,” said Mdantsane.

“We won't take them for granted. We have been putting in the same work ethic in training to prepare for this match and the boys will work extra hard to maintain our place on the log.”

The Citizens are in fourth place with 12 points from seven matches. The Mpumalanga giants are in seventh place with seven points from the same amount of games.