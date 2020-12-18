Moon cherishes his time with Maritzburg

Maritzburg United, Harry Gwala Stadium and Ernst Middendorp will always hold a special place in Stellenbosch striker Ryan Moon’s heart.

However, this doesn’t mean that Moon will have mercy on his struggling boyhood club Maritzburg United when he faces them in a Dstv Premiership outing at 7pm tonight.

Moon, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, made his top-flight debut playing for Maritzburg under Middendorp at Harry Gwala Stadium in a 1-all draw against Platinum Stadium in February 2016. Coincidentally, Middendorp is in his third spell at the club.

“It’s always good coming home to play against the team that gave me my first chance, I have a lot of respect for the chairman [Farook Kadodia] and the coach [Middendorp] of the club,’’ Moon said yesterday.

“It’s going to be a really tough game [because] they are a good team with a good coaching staff. But personally I always enjoy coming home and playing against my former team.’’

Since he left the Team of Choice for Kaizer Chiefs in July 2016, Moon has come up against them three times already. The 24-year-old lanky centre-forward is no longer feeling emotional about playing against his childhood club.

“[Playing against Maritzburg] is not that emotional as it previously was because I’ve played them a lot now... but it is still a sentimental moment for me,’’ noted Moon.

Maritzburg would be eager to finally pick up their first win of the season, having managed just a single point from seven league games. They last won a match by beating Polokwane City in March last season.

The point Maritzburg boasts was achieved in their gutsy 1-1 draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago, Middendorp’s maiden game in charge.

“To be honest they are a very good team and have been very unfortunate with games and results," said Moon.

"They should’ve won a lot more games, so I know they won’t be there [bottom of the log] for too long but that doesn’t mean we’ll be taking them lightly by any account."