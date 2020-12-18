Manzini on a mission to net 20 goals this season

For three successive seasons now, the 20-goal mark has been eluding the second-tier strikers.

Sedwyn George is the last player to hit 20 goals in a single national first division (NFD) term, achieving this feat that earned him the Golden Boot in the 2016/17 season while he was on the books of Royal Eagles.

As tough as it is to score 20 or more goals in the GladAfrica Championship, experienced Cape Town Spurs marksman Lerato Manzini has taken it upon himself to bang in at least 20 goals this season.

“When I started the season, I told the club that I am going to score 20 goals. And I haven’t changed my mind…it’s still possible for me to score 20 goals. I am going to do it, I promise that,’’ Manzini stated yesterday.

The well-travelled striker has already netted once in as many Spurs outings this season. The 30-year-old former Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United man has urged his teammates to support him in his bid to net a minimum 20 strikes.

“I need everyone on board because I know I can’t score those goals without the help of my teammates. I really want my teammates to support my dream because it will benefit the team as well,’’ noted Manzini.

Spurs have on their book the reigning Golden Boot winner in Abednigo Mosiatlhaga, who netted 18 goals the previous season. Mosiatlhaga is yet to feature this season as he recovers from an unknown injury.

Spurs, formerly known as Ajax Cape Town, are still in search of their maiden league win of the season, with two defeats and two draws from four opening matches. Manzini explained why he feels their uninspiring form could be a blessing in disguise.

“We did not start well. But for me our bad start may be a blessing in disguise. As we’ve been struggling, we know we must come back very strong in the new year. If we were winning games, we were going to relax during this festive season,’’ stated the Spurs striker.

“This poor form will push us to put in extra shift during the holidays. But we would still want to end this year with a win."

Spurs play Richards Bay at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

GladAfrica fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Saturday: Sporting v Callies, Kabokweni Stadium; Cosmos v Uthongathi, Olen Park; JDR v Umoya, Giant Stadium; Royal v FS Stars, Chatsworth Stadium

Sunday: All Stars v Pondo Chiefs, Parow Park Stadium; Spurs v Richards Bay, Cape Town Stadium; Sekhukhune v Steenberg, Makhulong Stadium; AmaTuks v Polokwane, Tuks Stadium