Soccer

Amakhosi urged to show fighting spirit against Celtic

Manyama feels Chiefs are heading in the right direction

18 December 2020 - 10:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs will face another tough assignment when they host tricky Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Amakhosi are having a difficult season and it doesn’t get any easier with Celtic visiting. 

Phunya Sele Sele will be high on confidence after their 2-0 midweek victory over Baroka.

The Soweto giants have only won once in seven matches, with three defeats and three draws. They are in an unfamiliar 13th position in the log table.

But after their 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United on Tuesday, midfielder Lebogang Manyama feels they are  heading in the right direction, and it is a matter of time before they turn the corner.

“I think we are starting to head in the right direction. We need the points to move up from the bottom so that when we start the new year, we start a bit higher with a bit more confidence,” Manyama told the club's media department.

“Disappointing to lose the game as we did against SuperSport. I think we dominated a large part of the game. I think [it was] most probably the best game we played this season as a team and [the best game I played] as an individual.”

The 30-year-old has urged his teammates to show the same fighting spirit they did against SuperSport if they are to do well against Celtic.

“There are a lot of positives to take. We can’t speak about mistakes. We don’t need to talk about them,” Manyama said.

“We need to use the same energy, the same hunger, and [make] fewer mistakes. Celtic are another team unbelievable on the break. They played in the [MTN8] final and unfortunately they could not win it. But you saw them bounce back immediately in their next game.

“They are quick on the counter, very good on the ball and [have] good players. It is up to us to show the same performance as we played against SuperSport and a bit more, and try to take the chances and bury the game very early. We had opportunities to do so against SuperSport.

“You only get confidence when you play well and I think we played well against SuperSport. We have to build on that.”

