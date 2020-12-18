Soccer

Sundowns still favourites to defend title - Gordon

Igesund tips Bucs to push Downs in title race

By Charles Baloyi - 18 December 2020 - 10:05
Gordon Igesund
Gordon Igesund
Image: Gallo Images

Even though it is still early to tell which way the DStv Premiership title will go, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Gordon Igesund said the Tshwane giants are favourites to defend their crown.

But he cautioned Orlando Pirates pose the biggest threat to the Brazilians' championship aspirations.

Igesund, who won the Premiership title with four different teams, said the MTN8 title would boost Pirates' confidence in the league. "It is still early days, but I think that Pirates pose the biggest threat to Sundowns. They are challenging them this year and have recruited well in the market. Sundowns look strong to win their fourth title in a row, and they started the season strongly. But the Soweto giants will push them all the way," said Iguesund.

The 64-year-old won the league title with Pirates in the 2000/01 season. He helped the Tshwane giants to win the league title in 2007. He knows what it takes to clinch the league title as he urged both teams to take one game at a time and not think too far ahead.

"The title is not won after six, seven, or 15 games. It's a marathon. I don't read too much in the log because it is still early. But for me, the league is between Sundowns and Pirates this season. It is going to be a two-horse race.

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone in the league due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I hope that 2021 will be a better year and that the fans would be allowed back into the stadiums," he said.  

