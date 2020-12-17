Hunt urges fans to stick with out-of-sorts Chiefs

Things are going from bad to worse for Kaizer Chiefs as coach Gavin Hunt goes back to the drawing board to map the way forward for his low-on-confidence charges.

Hunt needs to come up with a plan fast to turn the Soweto giants' fortunes around. Something has got to give as the fans' patience is running thin.

But Hunt said the fans must stick with the team through thick and thin. He admitted that they are facing tough times, but he urged them to keep on supporting the players.

"This is a bad time, and we all know what the situation is. But the fans must support the team. These are difficult times. We will go back and see what we can do," Hunt said.

Despite their bright start in their game against SuperSport United, Amakhosi suffered a painful 2-1 defeat to the Tshwane giants at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

Senior players are committing costly mistakes, and the team is conceding goals at an alarming rate.

Philani Zulu's red card did little to help their cause as they crashed to yet another defeat, leaving their coach frustrated.

Bradley Grobler benefitted from goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's blunder to score the opener for the home side.

Sipho Mbule ended the game as a contest in the second half before Legogang Manyana scored a penalty with a minute to go in the game.

Amakhosi find themselves in unfamiliar territory, 12th place on the log, with six points from seven matches. They have registered one win, drawing three games and losing three. They scored six goals and conceded 10 goals. "We had three chances in the first half but failed to convert them. I thought we had enough chances to win the game," said a gutted Hunt.

Last week, Khune committed an error in the 2-2 draw with Black Leopards and did it again against SuperSport. "We are all frustrated here. Every week we put ourselves in difficult situations. We are giving away goals, and that is unacceptable," explained Hunt.

It's uncharacteristic of Hunt's teams to leak in goals in the manner that Chiefs is conceding goals, but he said they have to soldier on as he has no choice but to work with what he has at his disposal.

Amakhosi face MTN8 finalist Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

They will be hoping to go into the Christmas recess with a win over the Free State-based side.